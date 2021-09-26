Korea Investment CORP Trims Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX opened at $109.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.38. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.32 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

