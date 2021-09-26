Korea Investment CORP Sells 33,500 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $13,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

NYSE:WELL opened at $83.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

