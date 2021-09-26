Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. CX Institutional grew its stake in Ventas by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 38.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $55.38 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.45, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.41.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Ventas’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

