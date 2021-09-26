Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Gartner worth $15,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,107,000 after buying an additional 105,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,560,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 491.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after buying an additional 809,840 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,076,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $324.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.98. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $327.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

