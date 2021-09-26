Korea Investment CORP Has $16.76 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $16,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total value of $2,595,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,992 shares of company stock valued at $81,242,297 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $272.36 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.19 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.89 and a 200-day moving average of $336.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

