Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 394,975 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

