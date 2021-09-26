Konomi Network (KONO) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.36 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $13.36 million and approximately $642,763.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00056649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00126095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043163 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,669,368 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

