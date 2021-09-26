Kleros (PNK) Reaches Market Cap of $90.94 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $90.94 million and $3.89 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006546 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00013667 BTC.
- Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007897 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001926 BTC.
- Phore (PHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.
- Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.25 or 0.00553273 BTC.
- MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.
Kleros Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “
