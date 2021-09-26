Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (ASX:KLA) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (ASX:KLA) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous interim dividend of $0.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

