Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (ASX:KLA) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (ASX:KLA) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous interim dividend of $0.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile
