Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $10.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

KGC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,495,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,082,047. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,290,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,110,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 376,314 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,310,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,724 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,900,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,556 shares during the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

