King DAG (KDAG) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, King DAG has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One King DAG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $16.71 million and approximately $26,725.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

