Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $40.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMT. Loop Capital began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KMT opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

