Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

