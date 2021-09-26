Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Kadmon alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KDMN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded Kadmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kadmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James downgraded Kadmon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Kadmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KDMN opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kadmon by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Kadmon by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kadmon by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kadmon by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Kadmon by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.