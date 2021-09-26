JustInvest LLC Trims Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

JustInvest LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 2,628.3% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 177.34%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

