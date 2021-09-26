JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $178,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 901.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 294,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 265,173 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 19.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

HOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Edward Jones lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

