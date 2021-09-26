JustInvest LLC Invests $297,000 in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth about $15,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. HSBC raised DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

