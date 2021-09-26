JustInvest LLC Invests $278,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Datadog by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $785,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,929,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 1,600 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,850,958 shares of company stock worth $244,459,835. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $147.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of -866.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.62.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

