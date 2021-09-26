JustInvest LLC Invests $272,000 in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 7.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,950,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 187.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 40,270 shares during the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $114.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day moving average of $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.63. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $79.24 and a 12-month high of $121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.02 million. Research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.48.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

