JustInvest LLC Boosts Holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 250,068.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,011 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.86. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.69 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.66%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.5679 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

