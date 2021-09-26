JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) Stake Boosted by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF makes up 2.3% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,381,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,868,000 after buying an additional 19,722,192 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 1,036.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 503,156 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 239,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after buying an additional 169,645 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,757 shares during the period.

JPHY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,899 shares. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95.

