JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS NMEHF opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. Nomura Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.
About Nomura Real Estate
