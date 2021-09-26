JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS NMEHF opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. Nomura Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information Website management services.

