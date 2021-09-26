Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JMPLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

JMPLY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.66. 2,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

