Jennison Associates LLC Sells 3,183 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $374,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Humana by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HUM opened at $398.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $419.26 and its 200-day moving average is $429.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.63.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

