Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 129,062 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,062 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Chubb worth $198,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

NYSE:CB opened at $176.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.69. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

