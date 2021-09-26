Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 95,530 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,359,656 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,530 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 1.4% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.90% of salesforce.com worth $2,042,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,891,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 734,172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $179,336,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

In other salesforce.com news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $313,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock opened at $285.63 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

