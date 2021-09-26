Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 1,310,783 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 205.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,310,783 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of UnitedHealth Group worth $779,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $407.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $383.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $291.22 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.04.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

