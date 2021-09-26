JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after buying an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,781 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 34.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,972 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 28.4% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,821,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 19.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,532,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,585,000 after purchasing an additional 885,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. JD.com’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

