Jarvis Network Market Capitalization Tops $1.49 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $1.49 million and $378,620.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jarvis Network Profile

JRT is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

