J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives $126.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.10.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get J2 Global alerts:

JCOM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.59. 163,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,664. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.46. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $147.35.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that J2 Global will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,415,000 after buying an additional 1,140,230 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in J2 Global by 1,254.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 212,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,212,000 after acquiring an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 5,767.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after acquiring an additional 133,333 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after purchasing an additional 106,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.