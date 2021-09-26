iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s Largest Position

Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 6.8% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 1.13% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $87,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF stock opened at $204.18 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $149.08 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.15 and a 200 day moving average of $194.44.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.