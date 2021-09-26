iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 438.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

