iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $50.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.