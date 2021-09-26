iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,832 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $17,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after acquiring an additional 814,445 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,560,000 after buying an additional 257,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,267,000 after buying an additional 230,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after buying an additional 3,335,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.46. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

