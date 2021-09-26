iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Holdings Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,097 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.03% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGOV opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.78 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

