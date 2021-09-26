iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

