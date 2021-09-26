iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Boosted by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.47 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43.

