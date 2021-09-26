iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 238,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 133,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of CMF opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.