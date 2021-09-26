IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 22.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in IPG Photonics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP opened at $164.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.33. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.62 and a 1 year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.18.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

