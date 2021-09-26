iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $271.45

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.45 ($3.55) and traded as low as GBX 217.50 ($2.84). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 217.50 ($2.84), with a volume of 186,149 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IOM. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 241.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 270.53. The company has a market capitalization of £238.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

