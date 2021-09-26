Invictus Hyperion Fund Trading Down 12.5% This Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $44.90 million and approximately $14,039.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00131347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00042692 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

