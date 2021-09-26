Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,076 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,158% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $21.40 on Friday. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,561,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,075,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,364,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,112,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,151,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.