Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,963,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.