Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Position Trimmed by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.29% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,196,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 289.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $43.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

