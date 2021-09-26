Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.77) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inventiva in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington anticipates that the company will earn ($1.77) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inventiva’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

IVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Inventiva from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of Inventiva stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Inventiva by 14.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Inventiva in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Inventiva in the second quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Inventiva in the first quarter worth about $1,573,000.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

