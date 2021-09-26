International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in International Paper by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after acquiring an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in International Paper by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in International Paper by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in International Paper by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

IP stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

