International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.0% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $56.97 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

