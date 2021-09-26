Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $598.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to post $598.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $622.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group reported sales of $548.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

IBKR stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.73. 418,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,752. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,138,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $1,203,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 760,342 shares of company stock valued at $47,470,043 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 72,607 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 398.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 42,007 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

