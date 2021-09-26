Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.50 million-$57.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.48 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. Intapp has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $40.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.09.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. Equities research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

