Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,400 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,207,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 617,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,193,000 after buying an additional 148,847 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 80,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 62,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,523,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,688. The stock has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

